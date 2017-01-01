October Sale - 20% Air Vanguard, New Vanguard and Weapon series.

This October, we are offering all website customers 20% off hundreds of books and eBooks in our Air Vanguard, New Vanguard and Weapon series.



As always Gold and Silver members can take advantage of the sale alongside their existing membership discounts.





Kindly note that pre-order books and titles publishing in October 2020 are excluded from the sale.

There is a fantastic range of titles available in the sale and you can browse each series by selecting the 'Browse by Series' box on the left hand side of the homepage, or you can click on the series links below.

Air Vanguard

Each book provides a detailed technical overview of some of the iconic aircrafts used in battle, and how they developed technically throughout their combat history.

.

New Vanguard

Featuring specially commissioned full colour artworks, including exploded and cutaway diagrams, books in Osprey’s New Vanguard series reveals the design and development history behind some of the greatest war machines of history, from Viking longships and the tanks deployed during the World Wars through to the UAVs and high-tech armour in use in today's conflicts.



