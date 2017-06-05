Osprey Games

73rd Anniversary of the D-Day Landings
Today, 6th June 2017, marks the 73rd anniversary of the landings of D-Day. The largest amphibious military operation ever mounted, by the end of D-Day, the Atlantic Wall had been breached with the US Army's V Corps firmly entrenched on French soil... Continue Reading
June's Book Vote and May's Results
This month's book vote focuses on our X-Planes series, as 5 potential titles battle it out for your vote... Continue Reading
The Pilum
Today on the blog we welcome author MC Bishop, who puts theory into practice to see what the pilum was actually like to use as a weapon.  Continue Reading
New Book on French Maginot turrets
That's right, it's focusing on the details of the Maginot Line turrets themselves. As they're... Read more
Tom @ Osprey 2017-06-05 12:32:54
RIP Sir Alistair Horne
Actually, I liked all of his Books! The three on the Franco/German Wars, plus the one on the... Read more
achim 2017-05-30 18:35:21
‘Warship 2017’ has just been released by Bloomsbury
It’s that time of the year again when naval enthusiast’s pulses race a little faster... Read more
KenA 2017-05-19 15:22:36
Who invented the modern mortar?
I have now finished reading this book and I further note that the commentary on Plate "E" specifically... Read more
Paintybeard 2017-05-20 01:38:49
