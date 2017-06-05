-
Samurai Gardener
OSG
$20.00More info
- Pershing vs Tiger DUE 80 More info
- Sea Harrier FRS 1 vs Mirage III/Dagger DUE 81 More info
- Dutch Armies of the 80 Years’ War 1568–1648 (2) MAA 513 More info
- The Philippine Sea 1944 CAM 313 More info
- D-Day Beach Assault Troops ELI 219 More info
- US Grenade Launchers WPN 57 More info
- The Splintered Empires GNM More info
- Maginot Line Gun Turrets NVG 250 More info
- Operation Torch 1942 CAM 312 More info
- MiG-21 Aces of the Vietnam War ACE 135 More info
- Frostgrave FGV More info
- Frostgrave: The Frostgrave Folio FGV More info
-
The Lost Expedition
$30.00More info
- Fontenoy 1745 CAM 307 More info
- The Pilum WPN 55 More info
- British Destroyers 1939–45 NVG 246 More info
Book Vote
Blog
June's Book Vote and May's ResultsThis month's book vote focuses on our X-Planes series, as 5 potential titles battle it out for your vote... Continue Reading
The PilumToday on the blog we welcome author MC Bishop, who puts theory into practice to see what the pilum was actually like to use as a weapon. Continue Reading
Forum
New Book on French Maginot turrets
That's right, it's focusing on the details of the Maginot Line turrets themselves. As they're... Read more
RIP Sir Alistair Horne
Actually, I liked all of his Books! The three on the Franco/German Wars, plus the one on the... Read more
‘Warship 2017’ has just been released by Bloomsbury
It’s that time of the year again when naval enthusiast’s pulses race a little faster... Read more
Who invented the modern mortar?
I have now finished reading this book and I further note that the commentary on Plate "E" specifically... Read more
Books you'd like to read
Book Vote
Tweets
Subscribe to our Newsletter